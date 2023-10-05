Suspect in custody in deadly stabbing of NYC activist Ryan Carson, sources say

NEW YORK - A suspect was taken into custody Thursday morning in the deadly stabbing of New York City activist Ryan Carson, police sources tell CBS New York.

Sources say the suspect is being questioned at the 81st Precinct and charges are pending. His name has not been released.

Carson and his girlfriend were seen on surveillance video around 4 a.m. Monday sitting at a bus stop on Malcolm X Boulevard in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

Surveillance video shows person of interest

Police said a man walked by them, with no interaction. Moments later, as the couple started walking, the man kicked over several moped scooters on the sidewalk, then turned to Carson and said, "What are you looking at?"

"Mr. Carson begins to immediately try to de-escalate the situation," NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said in an earlier briefing.

That's when the suspect pulled out a knife and swung at him, police said. Carson is seen tripping and falling to the ground, and the attacker stabs him three times, piercing his heart.

"As Mr. Carson lay dying on the sidewalk, the male with the knife kicks him in the chest, threatens to stab the woman companion and spits in her face," Kenny said.

Investigators said they do not believe the suspect knew Carson or his girlfriend.

Carson remembered as community advocate

Carson was known for his activism against opioid overdoses. Over last decade, he worked at New York Public Interest Research Group, most recently dealing with recycling and solid waste. Previously, Carson advocated for safe injection facilities.

Loved ones held a vigil at the scene Monday night, just steps away from the home he shared with his roommates. Many remembered him for his sense of purpose and his desire to help others.

