Ryan Carson stabbing death: NYPD releases picture of suspect in social justice advocate's killing

NEW YORK - The NYPD wants your help finding the suspect in the stabbing death of social justice advocate Ryan Carson.

Carson was stabbed to death in an apparently random attack in Crown Heights, Brooklyn early Monday morning.

Law enforcement sources said Carson was standing on the corner of Lafayette Avenue and Malcolm X Boulevard at around 4 a.m. with his girlfriend when the suspect approached him and asked "What are you looking at?" before stabbing Carson to death.

The NYPD released this image of the suspect in the stabbing death of social justice advocate Ryan Carson. X/NYPD81pct

Carson's girlfriend was not hurt in the incident.

Ryan Carson remembered for trying to make life better

Family and friends gathered at a park in Bedford-Stuyvesant Monday night to remember the social justice advocate, and said he dedicated his life to trying to change things for the better. He was a campaign manager with the New York Public Interest Research Group, most recently working on recycling and solid waste issues. Previously Carson advocated for safe injection facilities.

"If you wanted to talk, he was absolutely always ready to talk, always there for you," said New York Assembly Member Emily Gallagher, who bonded with Carson over losing friends to drug overdoses. "It's hard when the person that you go to to talk about grief is the one who died."

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.