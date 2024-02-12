Watch CBS News
Suspect charged with attempted robbery in attack on 91-year-old man in Manhattan

NEW YORK - The NYPD made an arrest in an attempted robbery that severely injured a 91-year-old man earlier this month on the Upper East Side.

Police charged 45-year-old Christian Torres, of Brooklyn, with attempted robbery in the Feb. 1 attack. 

The victim, 91-year-old Hyman Silverglad, spoke with CBS New York from the hospital.

"I wasn't as easy a mark as he thought I would be, because I was physically fighting him back," Silverglad said.

Silverglad was walking home after running errands when a man tried to steal his wallet.

"I see a shadow ... right near me, and then someone jumps on me and tries to rip my wallet," he said. "He grabs my shoulders and throws me to the sidewalk, and I hit my back."

His son said he suffered six broken ribs, a hematoma of the liver and possibly a slight fracture on his spine. That's on top of the health issues he was already facing, including multiple cancers and kidney failure. 

Silverglad was scheduled to be transferred to a rehab facility, and his recovery is expected to take several months.

