91-year-old New Yorker who fought off robber needs months of rehab, could leave hospital this week

91-year-old who fought off robber will need months of rehab

NEW YORK -- Hyman Silverglad, a 91-year-old New Yorker who suffered multiple injuries after fighting off a man who tried to steal his wallet, could leave the hospital this week as the NYPD continues searching for his attacker.

According to police, the man attacked and tried to rob Silverglad on 86th Street and Second Avenue as he walked home from running errands on Feb. 1.

"I see a shadow momentarily, right near me, then someone jumps on me and tries to rip my wallet," Silverglad told CBS New York. "He grabs my shoulders and throws me to the sidewalk and I hit my back."

Silverglad is recovering in the trauma unit at Mount Sinai Morningside.

Hyman Silverglad, 91, is recovering after he fought someone who tried to steal his wallet on Feb. 1, 2024. CBS New York

"Who would go after someone who's 91? Nobody carries cash on them," one New Yorker said.

"It's terrible. I mean, if I was 91 years old, I would hope to feel safe walking around," said another.

"That's wild. It's crazy out here, you know, 91-year-old man," another person said.

Silverglad said he fought back against the man, who was nearly twice his size. His family told us he was treated for three different types of cancer and chronic kidney failure before the attack.

The NYPD is searching for the person who severely injured a 91-year-old man while trying to rob him on the Upper East Side on Feb. 1, 2024. NYPD Crime Stoppers

"He's not going to stop at my father. I mean, there are a lot of elderly New Yorkers. I'd like to get him off the street," said James Silverglad.

"I wasn't as easy a mark as he thought I would be because I was physically fighting back," the elder Silverglad said.

Silverglad is expected to be released from the hospital in the next day or so, but he'll need a few months of rehab.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.