Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure in Brooklyn canceled Sunday due to inclement weather

NEW YORK -- The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure in Brooklyn has been canceled due to expected inclement weather Sunday.

The race, which supports breast cancer research, was supposed to be back fully in person for the first time since the pandemic.

Organizers say it was a difficult decision to cancel.

They're encouraging participants to "race" where they are when the weather clears and share photos on social media using the hashtags #RaceForTheCure and #OneKomen.