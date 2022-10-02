Watch CBS News
Local News

Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure in Brooklyn canceled Sunday due to inclement weather

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Brooklyn's Race for the Cure canceled Sunday due to inclement weather
Brooklyn's Race for the Cure canceled Sunday due to inclement weather 00:25

NEW YORK -- The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure in Brooklyn has been canceled due to expected inclement weather Sunday.

The race, which supports breast cancer research, was supposed to be back fully in person for the first time since the pandemic.

Organizers say it was a difficult decision to cancel.

They're encouraging participants to "race" where they are when the weather clears and share photos on social media using the hashtags #RaceForTheCure and #OneKomen.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 1, 2022 / 10:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.