Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure returns fully in person this weekend for first time since pandemic

Race for the Cure returns fully in person for 1st time since pandemic

Race for the Cure returns fully in person for 1st time since pandemic

Race for the Cure returns fully in person for 1st time since pandemic

NEW YORK - It's almost October, and that means breast cancer awareness month.

This weekend, the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure is back fully in person for the first time since the pandemic.

CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to survivors.

"Breast cancer changed my life. Changed who I am today," said breast cancer survivor Ronni Weiner.

Weiner is one of hundreds of breast cancer survivors who will be decked out in pink in Prospect Park this weekend for the Susan G. Komen race. This Sunday she'll be one of many women to share her breast cancer story.

"I simply had an itch that I went to scratch and I discovered a lump," she said. "I chose to do a bilateral mastectomy. It wasn't a decision I made overnight."

She says the hardest part was telling her children, who were 6 and 8 at the time.

"I had young kids. It was tricky explaining to them what was going on. I had to prep them for losing hair and all that," Weiner said.

Months after her surgery, she got connected to the Susan G. Komen race, and she hasn't missed a year since - even while it was virtual throughout the pandemic.

This year, for the first time, Race for the Cure is being held in Brooklyn.

"We traditionally hold the event in Central Park. It was challenging this year to secure a date that works for everybody. So we made the decision to move over to Brooklyn," said Catie Fauvelle, vice-president Northeast at Susan G. Komen. "Thrilled to be able to have the community descend on Brooklyn."

This year's route circles around the Nethermead Lawn. The site opens at 7:30 a.m., opening ceremonies are at 8:45 a.m. The run/walk steps off at 9 a.m., starting and finishing near the Brooklyn Museum.

"A beautiful route through Prospect Park with trees, and hills, water," said Fauvelle.

Anyone can sign up to take part, right up until the event begins. Nearly 2,000 participants are expected, with a fundraising goal this year of $600,000. The funds go towards research and resources for patients.

"We really feel early detection is key and ensuring that there's no barriers to care," Fauvelle said. "We are committed to reducing disparity so that anyone no matter where they live are able to access the care that they need."

"I was lucky. I had access to the best medical team, best medical technology out there," Weiner said.

She is now 16 years cancer free, and dedicated to helping other women on their journey to survivorship.

If you do want to sign up last minute on Sunday morning at the race, organizers say it's a cashless event, so bring a credit card.

For more information, CLICK HERE.