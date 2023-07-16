Survivors of West Side bike path terror attack climb mountain at Tour de France

FRANCE -- Survivors and relatives of victims of terror attacks, including the 2017 truck attack on the West Side bike path, came together at the Tour de France to honor those who died.

Before the professional stage at Grand Colombier, this group took on the mountain for the "Together Stronger" campaign.

Forty people representing four continents climbed to honor those who did not survive attacks, and also to raise money and awareness about terrorism's impact on those who have not been able to fully recover or rebuild their lives.

It was especially moving for survivors of the 2017 attack in Manhattan.

"When we got to the top, for me that was an extremely emotional moment and so meaningful. People who lost their limbs were biking with their arms. Obviously, it was hard for them. So many of the other participants would get off their electric bikes and then push the other bikers up, and just take turns. Everybody finished together," said Rachel Pharn, a survivor from New Jersey.

This marked the third time the group took the challenge. They climb a different mountain each year.