Surveillance video shows gunman wanted in deadly shooting of 80-year-old Marcelino Valerio in the Bronx
NEW YORK - Police are searching for the gunman on a bicycle who shot and killed 80-year-old Marcelino Valerio over the weekend in the Bronx.
New surveillance video shows the victim walking to the door of a building around 1 a.m. Sunday on West 168th Street in Highbridge. Seconds later, the suspect rolls up and opens fire from just feet away.
- Read More: NYPD investigating death of 80-year-old Marcelino Valerio, found shot in head in Highbridge
Police said officers on patrol heard the shots and found the 80-year-old dead with a gunshot wound to his head.
So far, no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
