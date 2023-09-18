Surveillance video shows gunman wanted in deadly shooting of 80-year-old Marcelino Valerio in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Police are searching for the gunman on a bicycle who shot and killed 80-year-old Marcelino Valerio over the weekend in the Bronx.

New surveillance video shows the victim walking to the door of a building around 1 a.m. Sunday on West 168th Street in Highbridge. Seconds later, the suspect rolls up and opens fire from just feet away.

Police said officers on patrol heard the shots and found the 80-year-old dead with a gunshot wound to his head.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.