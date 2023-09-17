NYPD investigating death of 80-year-old Marcelino Valerio, found shot in head in Highbridge

80-year-old man found shot in the head in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating after officers found an 80-year-old man shot dead in the Bronx.

Officers were on patrol in the Highbridge section when they heard gunshots shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday and found the man with a gunshot wound to the head.

The man, identified as Marcelino Valerio of Mount Eden, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

So far, no arrests.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.