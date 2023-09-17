Watch CBS News
Local News

NYPD investigating death of 80-year-old Marcelino Valerio, found shot in head in Highbridge

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

80-year-old man found shot in the head in the Bronx
80-year-old man found shot in the head in the Bronx 00:26

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating after officers found an 80-year-old man shot dead in the Bronx

Officers were on patrol in the Highbridge section when they heard gunshots shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday and found the man with a gunshot wound to the head. 

The man, identified as Marcelino Valerio of Mount Eden, was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

So far, no arrests. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 17, 2023 / 10:17 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.