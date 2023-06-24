Surfside building collapse: Community gathers to mark 2-year anniversary of tower tragedy

Two years after Surfside building collapse, local ceremony pays tribute to victims Two years after Surfside building collapse, local ceremony pays tribute to victims 05:25

MIAMI -- Two years after the collapse of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, a group of mourners gathered Saturday to attend a memorial event to mark the lives of the 98 people who were killed and dozens of others who were injured.

The event took place at 10 a.m. at Veterans Park on Collins Avenue, directly across from the collapse site and included a host of dignitaries, including Gov. Ron DeSantis and Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

A picture of the victims of the Surfside building collapse. CBS News Miami

During the event, one of the speakers said the pain from the loss of a loved one comes in waves.

"I talk about it a lot of times (and) it brings a lot of sadness," said Ivonne Lafont Villagra, who said she cherishes the moments she had of her younger brother, Manny Laftont, who died during the collapse. "He joked all the time (and) played jokes on all of us. He was a good soul (who) had many many friends."

The tower fell to the ground during the overnight hours, leaving a heap of tangled metal and concrete.

The collapse spurred several changes to local and state laws in an effort to boost inspection of buildings and prevent a future similar tragedy.

It "left a huge mark on the victims' families, left a huge hole in this community and it really wounded the state of Florida," DeSantis said during his remarks.

Said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava: "May this beautiful and remarkable community continue to heal and may all those who suffered loss that day continue to find peace and may we forever be Surfside strong."

A torch was lit early Saturday morning shortly before 1:30 a.m. to mark the time when the Surfside tower collapsed two years ago. CBS News Miami

At 1:22 a.m. Saturday, the moment two years ago when the building fell, a torch was lit to remember the victims as relatives and first responders gathered while names of the victims were read.