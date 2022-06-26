Nearly a dozen hurt, including firefighters, in Brooklyn fire

FDNY responds to fire at Sunset Park building

FDNY responds to fire at Sunset Park building

NEW YORK -- Nearly a dozen people were injured after a fire in Brooklyn on Sunday.

The flames broke out just before 4 p.m. at a building near Sixth Avenue and 57th Street in Sunset Park.

Citizen app video shows smoke billowing out of the building and a large emergency response.

The FDNY says 11 people, including two firefighters, were hurt.