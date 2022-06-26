Watch CBS News
Nearly a dozen hurt, including firefighters, in Brooklyn fire

By CBS New York Team

FDNY responds to fire at Sunset Park building
FDNY responds to fire at Sunset Park building 00:19

NEW YORK -- Nearly a dozen people were injured after a fire in Brooklyn on Sunday.

The flames broke out just before 4 p.m. at a building near Sixth Avenue and 57th Street in Sunset Park.

Citizen app video shows smoke billowing out of the building and a large emergency response.

The FDNY says 11 people, including two firefighters, were hurt.

CBS New York Team
First published on June 26, 2022 / 6:47 PM

