Nearly a dozen hurt, including firefighters, in Brooklyn fire
NEW YORK -- Nearly a dozen people were injured after a fire in Brooklyn on Sunday.
The flames broke out just before 4 p.m. at a building near Sixth Avenue and 57th Street in Sunset Park.
Citizen app video shows smoke billowing out of the building and a large emergency response.
The FDNY says 11 people, including two firefighters, were hurt.
