2 men, 2 teenagers charged in violent road rage attack on Long Island

NORTH LINDENHURST, N.Y. -- Two men involved in a violent road rage incident on Long Island appeared in court Thursday.

Cell phone video shows the encounter Wednesday afternoon on Sunrise Highway in North Lindenhurst.

It appears two groups are fighting and two people are swinging what appear to be sticks.

Police say it started after two vehicles crashed.

Patrick O'Connor, 38, was in court Thursday and charged with two counts of assault and leaving the scene of a crash.

Nineteen-year-old James O'Connor is also charged, along with two 16-year-olds.

Police say all the suspects know each other.

First published on December 21, 2023 / 7:47 PM EST

