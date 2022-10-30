Sunrise Bagels helps raise money for metastatic breast cancer research in Wyckoff, N.J.
WYCKOFF, N.J. -- A New Jersey bagel shop joined the fight against metastatic breast cancer Sunday.
CBS2's John Elliott was there to help spread the word as part of our #BetterTogether campaign.
Sunrise Bagels is donating 20% of sales to MetaVivor Breast Cancer Fund from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Elliott spoke with organizer Tara Kuipers, who is battling metastatic breast cancer, about her journey and how it led her to start the group's Color for a Cure Fun Run.
CLICK HERE for more information about the fundraising effort.
