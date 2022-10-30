Watch CBS News
Sunrise Bagels helps raise money for metastatic breast cancer research in Wyckoff, N.J.

By John Elliott

/ CBS New York

WYCKOFF, N.J. -- A New Jersey bagel shop joined the fight against metastatic breast cancer Sunday. 

CBS2's John Elliott was there to help spread the word as part of our #BetterTogether campaign.

Sunrise Bagels is donating 20% of sales to MetaVivor Breast Cancer Fund from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Elliott spoke with organizer Tara Kuipers, who is battling metastatic breast cancer, about her journey and how it led her to start the group's Color for a Cure Fun Run.

CLICK HERE for more information about the fundraising effort.

First published on October 30, 2022 / 10:42 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

