Sunrise Bagels helps raise money for metastatic breast cancer research in Wyckoff, N.J.

Fundraising for a cure at Sunrise Bagels in Wyckoff

WYCKOFF, N.J. -- A New Jersey bagel shop joined the fight against metastatic breast cancer Sunday.

CBS2's John Elliott was there to help spread the word as part of our #BetterTogether campaign.

Good Morning @wyckoffnj ! We are live this morning at Sunrise Bagels to help raise money and awareness for Metastatic... Posted by CBS New York on Sunday, October 30, 2022

Sunrise Bagels is donating 20% of sales to MetaVivor Breast Cancer Fund from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Elliott spoke with organizer Tara Kuipers, who is battling metastatic breast cancer, about her journey and how it led her to start the group's Color for a Cure Fun Run.

We are better together! Hear Tara’s story and how she’s battling Metastatic Breast Cancer with the help of friends at... Posted by CBS New York on Sunday, October 30, 2022

CLICK HERE for more information about the fundraising effort.