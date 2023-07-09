First Alert Forecast: Yellow Alert for Sunday afternoon storms, Flood Watch issued for most

We're on Yellow Alert for storms later Sunday afternoon through the evening and overnight periods.

Saturday's stalled frontal boundary will be the focus of a wave traveling along it, clashing with the extremely humid air mass we have in place. This means heavy rain is likely from showers and storms that form, especially for New York City and points north and west.

Some scattered activity is possible through midday, but the main area of rain/storms moves in this afternoon west of the city and will gradually work eastward through the rest of the day and into tonight.

Rainfall rates may exceed 1 to 2 inches in the heaviest cells and, combined with storms moving very slowly, flash flooding will be the main threat. Streams, creeks, poor drainage and low-lying areas would be the most susceptible to any runoff from the heavy rain.

A Flood Watch has been issued for most of the region from 2 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

There's also a risk of severe weather this afternoon and early evening with the best chance being west of the city. Damaging straight-line winds would be the main threat with any of the stronger storms.

Unlike previous nights, the activity will continue to move through tonight as the heavier rain pushes through.

Much of the activity should be exiting by sunrise, but not before bringing anywhere from 1 to 3 inches (with much higher localized amounts, especially north and west of the city).

Monday, we'll see some breaks, but the scattered shower/storm risk lingers through the afternoon and gradually becomes more spotty into the evening.

Midweek looks dry with temperatures back into the low 90s.