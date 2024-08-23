Summit, N.J. homeowners say backyards are falling into a brook. See the damage.

SUMMIT, N.J. – Homeowners in one New Jersey town say their backyards are falling into a brook.

A handful of homes by the brook along Springfield Avenue and Summit Road in Summit are seeing their yards disappear. The homeowners partly blame it on a broken Union County pipe.

"The storm water drain is so damaged that the water shoots out like a fire hydrant," homeowner Lynette McKeon said.

State, local officials survey damage in Summit, N.J.

CBS News New York was there when State Sen. Jon Bramnick and Summit's recently elected council members came to see the most recent damage.

"Whether it's a retaining wall, work with the county, but we need to get this issue resolved," Summit Councilman Jamel Boyer said.

During Sunday's rainfall, several trees came crashing down into the brook. The concern is that will back up the water and cause more erosion.

"DEP has to make some exceptions for clearing these rivers, and DEP's very slow to do that. I'll be speaking to DEP this week to come out here," Bramnick said.

CBS News New York reached out to the county engineer but hasn't heard back. The Department of Environmental Protection said they're looking into the matter.

The senator said he'll look into drafting legislation to help residents and others across the state dealing with the same sinking situation. In the meantime, the lawmakers say they're working to get the homeowners quick monetary help.

Summit, N.J. resident says she loses land with every storm

"It's really, it's heartbreaking," resident Adriana Alarcone said.

Alarcone says in the last several years, every storm has taken away a chunk of her backyard in Summit.

"We've been losing tons of land over the years ... We've replaced our fence three times," she said.

That fence came down again after recent rainfall that she says took more land.

Adam Lipin's home on Summit faces the other side of the brook.

"A lot of times, we'll go and we'll see two, three or four [trees], and they just slide right down to the creek," he said.