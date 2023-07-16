Watch CBS News
Suffolk County Police officer injured while responding to flooding

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Police officer hurt in crash in Islip, Suffolk County
Police officer hurt in crash in Islip, Suffolk County 00:27

ISLIP, N.Y. -- Police on Long Island say an officer was hurt in a crash while responding to flooding Sunday.

It happened just after 11 a.m. on Sunrise Highway in Islip.

Suffolk County Police say an officer was helping with traffic control on the highway because of the flooding when a commercial van struck the passenger side of the police cruiser.

At around 11:08 AM while surveying damage and flooding on Wilson Blvd just south of Sunrise Hwy, Chiefs 3-4-31 and...

Posted by Islip Fire Department on Sunday, July 16, 2023

The officer was airlifted to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police say the 62-year-old truck driver was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

