Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison will step down, source says

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- CBS New York has learned that Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison will step down.

A high-ranking law enforcement source with the department tells CBS New York that Harrison plans to turn in his resignation Friday.

The 54-year-old was sworn in in January 2022.

Soon after, he created a special joint task force dedicated to the Gilgo Beach murders, and in July of this year, suspect Rex Heuermann was arrested.

It's unclear when Harrison's last day will be or why he is leaving.