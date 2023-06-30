Watch CBS News
14-year-old boy dies after falling off train while subway surfing in Queens, police say

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Another teenager has died while subway surfing in New York City.

It happened Thursday evening at the Queensboro Plaza station in Long Island City, Queens.

Police say a 14-year-old boy fell off a 7 train and onto the tracks. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

The MTA sent a statement from NYC Transit President Richard Davey dated last week after another deadly subway surfing incident.

Davey said in part, "If you are a teenager and you are engaged in this activity, I am looking at you and imploring you to find something else to do. If you have a friend who you know is engaged in this activity, be brave and talk to them about why this is wrong. And if you are a parent and you think your child is engaged in subway surfing, riding between cars, please tell them it is not a game. Lives are lost. Lives are lost."

On June 22, a 14-year-old boy was killed and another 14-year-old boy was seriously hurt when they were knocked off an L train while subway surfing in Brooklyn.

First published on June 29, 2023 / 10:27 PM

