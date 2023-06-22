Teenagers subway surfing struck by L train in Brooklyn, 1 killed

NEW YORK -- One teenager was killed and another was injured when they were struck by a subway in Brooklyn on Thursday.

Police said the two 14-year-old boys were hit by a northbound L train between the Broadway Junction and Bushwick Avenue stations.

One boy was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was hospitalized.

Mayor Eric Adams, the NYPD and MTA officials spoke at the scene about the deadly incident and said it was due to subway surfing. They called it tragic and life altering.

In this case, police say the two teens entered the Broadway Junction station and got on top of the train, adding when that train entered a tunnel they both fell off.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene at around 2:15 p.m., police say they found one of the teens deceased. The other was rushed to Cohen Children's Medical Center, where he currently is in serious condition.

Witnesses on board the moving L train said the emergency brakes were applied and that they waited for about 20 to 30 minutes before they exited the train and walked through the tunnel back to the station platform.

One big reason the mayor showed up at the scene was to address the dangers of subway surfing. He said incidences of this type of behavior increased by 366% from 2021 to 2022. This year, alone, NYPD Transit officers have made 55 enforcement actions, saving many lives.

"As a result of the viral social media trend, we're losing far too many young people to this type of dangerous incident," Adams said. "Today, we lost another child."

Officials say subway surfing is commonly done by adolescents -- not adults -- and they post their dangerous adventures on social media.

As far as this case goes, police are still determining whether the teens were posting "live" on social media.