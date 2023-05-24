Watch CBS News
Local News

Subway shove suspect Kamal Semrade arraigned as family says victim Emine Oszoy partially paralyzed

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Suspect in subway push arraigned on attempted murder
Suspect in subway push arraigned on attempted murder 00:30

NEW YORK - The man accused of shoving a woman into a moving subway train, leaving her critically hurt, was arraigned Wednesday morning on attempted murder charges. 

Kamal Semrade, 39, was walked out of the police bureau at Columbus Circle Tuesday. 

Investigators said the attack on Sunday at the 63rd and Lexington Avenue station was random. 

They said Semrade grabbed Emine Oszoy by her head and shoved it against the subway car. 

Her family said she is partially paralyzed. 

Semrade is being held in jail without bail. 

First published on May 24, 2023 / 12:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.