Subway shove suspect Kamal Semrade arraigned as family says victim Emine Oszoy partially paralyzed

Suspect in subway push arraigned on attempted murder

NEW YORK - The man accused of shoving a woman into a moving subway train, leaving her critically hurt, was arraigned Wednesday morning on attempted murder charges.

Kamal Semrade, 39, was walked out of the police bureau at Columbus Circle Tuesday.

Investigators said the attack on Sunday at the 63rd and Lexington Avenue station was random.

They said Semrade grabbed Emine Oszoy by her head and shoved it against the subway car.

Her family said she is partially paralyzed.

Semrade is being held in jail without bail.