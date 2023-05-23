NYPD arrest suspect wanted for shoving woman into moving subway car, critically injuring her

NEW YORK - Police have arrested a suspect who allegedly shoved a 35-year-old woman into a moving subway train car, causing her critical injuries.

It happened Sunday morning at the Lexington Avenue-63rd Street station just after 6 a.m.

NYPD

The victim, they say, was walking on the southbound platform at the Lexington Avenue-63rd Street station when the man approached her from behind, and pushed.

Police said there was no prior contact between her and the attacker, and no words were exchanged. Police say the attack was apparently random.

The woman is in critical condition after undergoing spinal surgery and suffering lacerations to the head.

The NYPD said year-to-date there have been three subway push to tracks in 2023, compared to nine in 2022.