Subway rider slashed hours before City Council hearing on subway safety

NEW YORK - A 64-year-old man was slashed on the subway overnight.

The latest attacks comes just hours before a City Council hearing on subway safety.

Police said a man in his 30s got into an argument with the victim just after 1 a.m. at the Bowling Green Station in Lower Manhattan. The argument escalated, and the suspect allegedly slashed the man with a box cutter.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

This latest crime took place hours before the Public Safety Committee and the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee will both discuss what steps they have taken to address safety concerns echoed by commuters and transit workers.

Related Story: NYC Transit: Subway agents to move out of token booths and engage riders directly

Last week, a person was found with stab wounds on the side of the tracks at the West 4th Street station. Advocates are calling on the city to address crime, as this was the 10th death that took place within the subway system this year.

"The problem is people have gotten so conditioned in the subway to seeing individuals sleeping on the tracks, sleeping on the floors. We've gotten used to this, and that says something very sad about our city,"

"What's going to happen? How many people is it going to take for someone to do something about it?"

During Monday's hearing, both the NYPD and the president of the MTA are set to testify.

Anyone with information about the latest slashing is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.