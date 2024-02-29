Woman accused of attacking musician in Manhattan subway station arrested, police say

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says they've arrested a woman accused of hitting a subway musician in the head with a bottle.

The assault was caught on camera on Feb. 13.

Video shows cellist Iain Forrest performing at the 34th Street-Herald Square station. As he's playing, a woman walks behind him, picks his metal water bottle up off the ground and hits him in the back of the head. She then drops the bottle and walks away.

Forrest told CBS New York he was left with a serious head injury.

Police say on Wednesday, they arrived 23-year-old Amira Hunter, of Brooklyn, in connection to the attack. She has been charged with assault.

Forrest says this was the second time in less than a year that he's been assaulted while performing. Earlier this month, he said he would be putting his subway performances on hold indefinitely.