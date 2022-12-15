Subway cameras stopped working 4 days before Sunset Park shooting, report says

NEW YORK -- There's new information on the security camera failure during the subway mass shooting in Sunset Park, Brooklyn back in April.

A gunman opened fire on a packed N train as it pulled into the 36th Street station. Ten people were shot, but survived.

An investigation by the MTA inspector general found the security cameras inside the station had stopped working four days before the shooting.

The outage went unnoticed for 24 hours. The report says two more days went by before repairs started on the morning of April 11, due to limited staffing.

The investigation found no evidence the outage was intentional, and the exact reason for the failure is still unknown.

NYC Transit says it's taking steps to address the concerns outlined in the report.

"What's clear from this report is that the extraordinary redundancy built into our network means that images are always available from multiple cameras following an incident. Investigators rapidly get what they need from NYC Transit camera network even when a minimal number of cameras is temporarily offline," MTA Spokesperson Sean Butler told CBS2 in a statement. "The Inspector General confirmed today what the NYPD has said for years: MTA cameras are a highly reliable source of quality images, deterring crimes and bringing criminals to justice."