Students across New York City staging walkout in support of abortion rights

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Students from across New York City are staging a walkout in support of abortion rights

Middle schoolers, college students and young advocates are set to leave their schools and head to Union Square for the rally at 1 p.m. 

From there, they'll march to Washington Square Park at 1:30 p.m. 

The walkout follows the leak earlier this month of a draft Supreme Court opinion suggesting the court will overturn Roe vs. Wade

