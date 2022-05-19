Students across New York City staging walkout in support of abortion rights

NYC students to walk out of school in support of abortion rights

NYC students to walk out of school in support of abortion rights

NYC students to walk out of school in support of abortion rights

NEW YORK - Students from across New York City are staging a walkout in support of abortion rights.

Middle schoolers, college students and young advocates are set to leave their schools and head to Union Square for the rally at 1 p.m.

From there, they'll march to Washington Square Park at 1:30 p.m.

The walkout follows the leak earlier this month of a draft Supreme Court opinion suggesting the court will overturn Roe vs. Wade.