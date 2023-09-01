Striking nurses at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital now have to cover their own health insurance costs

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- Striking nurses at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital are feeling some pressure Friday.

They've been told that they now have to pay for their own health insurance.

The hospital says the nurses will have to rely on COBRA and will be responsible for paying for their own coverage as of September 1.

Union members went on strike August 4, and their last negotiation meeting with on August 16, with the assistance of two federal mediators.

The hospital said no progress was made and no further dates for negotiations have been scheduled.