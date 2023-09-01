Watch CBS News
Local News

Striking nurses at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital now have to cover their own health insurance costs

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Robert Wood Johnson nurses face insurance deadline
Robert Wood Johnson nurses face insurance deadline 00:30

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- Striking nurses at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital are feeling some pressure Friday.

They've been told that they now have to pay for their own health insurance.

The hospital says the nurses will have to rely on COBRA and will be responsible for paying for their own coverage as of September 1.

Union members went on strike August 4, and their last negotiation meeting with on August 16, with the assistance of two federal mediators. 

The hospital said no progress was made and no further dates for negotiations have been scheduled.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 1, 2023 / 7:58 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.