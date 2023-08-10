Watch CBS News
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital says nurses' union rejected hospital's latest offer

Nurses strike for 5th day at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- A spokesperson for Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital tells CBS New York that the union representing the nurses formally rejected the hospital's latest offer Wednesday.

Nearly 2,000 nurses walked off the job last Friday after contract talks stalled.

The two sides remain deadlocked on issues such as staffing levels and pay.

The hospital says it's still fully staffed.

Replacement nurses were brought in for at least 60 days.

