Autoworkers join thousands of union workers striking nationwide

NEW YORK -- From autoworkers to Hollywood writers and actors, thousands of union workers have gone on strike nationwide in recent months.

Sunday was day three of a strike with United Auto Workers standing up against automakers General Motors, Ford and Chrysler owner Stellantis.

"We're fighting for the whole working class of this country," one autoworker said.

About 13,000 walked off the job, fighting for better wages, benefits and more job protections.

"The reason we asked for 40 percent pay increases is because in the last four years alone, the CEO pay went up 40 percent. They're already millionaires," UAW President Shawn Fain said.

The automakers are offering about half of that. GM's CEO says they can't afford to meet union demands.

"For the life of the contract, the initial demands were over $100 billion," GM CEO Mary Barra said.

The striking autoworkers follow nurses, ride-share drivers and tens of thousands of Hollywood actors and writers who have been on strike for months.

More noise came from the picket line this week when some talk shows announced plans to return to production, including "The Drew Barrymore Show," which is part of CBS' parent company, Paramount Global.

Barrymore, responding to the backlash, issued an apology Sunday and said she is now pausing the show's premiere until the strike is over.

The CBS hit talk show "The Talk" is pausing its season premiere, previously scheduled for Sept. 18. The show says it will continue to evaluate plans for a launch date.

"Our movement is a movement of what's going on in the whole country when you have these major corporations taking advantage of workers for their labor," actor Alyssa Milano said.

"I think the strikes definitely are influencing each other," said Alex Colvin, dean of Cornell University School of Industrial and Labor Relations. "We're in an environment where we're coming out with a period of high inflation, but the labor market's strong. The workers feel that they've got stronger bargaining power right now, and they're dealing with some of the same issues in different negotiations."

The Writers Guild of America and Hollywood studios plan to get back to the negotiating table this week. No word yet on the actors strike.

The automakers and UAW will continue meetings Monday.