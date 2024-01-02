Street vendors no longer allowed to sell food, souvenirs on New York City bridges starting Wednesday

Vendors will be banned from NYC bridges starting Wednesday

NEW YORK -- Starting Wednesday, street vendors will no longer be allowed to sell food or souvenirs on any New York City bridges.

The new rule is meant to ease congestion, but dozens of vendors told CBS New York's Ali Bauman they fear they will lose their livelihoods.

MD Rahman has been selling hot dogs on the Brooklyn Bridge for 15 years.

"I have license. I have permit. I'm losing my job," he said.

Wednesday, he and dozens of other vendors will no longer be allowed to set up along the bridge.

Police were seen passing out flyers warning of their looming enforcement.

"So tomorrow, where are you gonna set up your cart?" Bauman asked Rahman.

"I don't have any idea now. I don't have any idea where we're gonna go," Rahman said.

Mayor Eric Adams says the new rule will make it safer to walk along the crowded tourist attraction, which runs 16 feet at its widest.

"The overwhelming number of New Yorkers, they want clean streets. They want an organized city," Adams said.

"You don't have space to walk and to enjoy the view," tourist Sandra Gallegos said.

"Everybody's grouping up in the middle. Without it, I think you'd get more of a flow," tourist Isabella All said.

"As long as they have organization, everything could be better," tourist Carlos Giraldo said.

The Brooklyn Bridge has exploded in popularity since the pandemic. The city says the number of pedestrians crossing per week has doubled over the last two years, and vendors followed their customer base.

"It's really disappointing to see the amount of investment and resources being allocated to enforcement and little to nothing being allocated to reforming the system," said Mohamed Attia, of the Street Vendor Project at the Urban Justice Center.

Attia says with the city's strict rules, there are fewer places for these vendors to go than you might think.

"You cannot sell merchandise in the park without the park's permission. You cannot sell food around the parks unless you're a military veteran who has a specialized permit. You can't go across the street because there's a bus stop, there is a news stand. There are all these building entrances and crosswalks and driveways that you have to keep measurements from," he said.

Rahman, who says he voted for Adams, believes there can be enough room for everyone on the bridge with some foot traffic enforcement.

"If you give me some rules and regulation, tell me how I'm gonna work and don't try to take my job away," Rahman said.

Police will start enforcing the new rule Wednesday.