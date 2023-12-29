Vending prohibited on New York City bridges starting in January

NEW YORK -- The new year will usher in some new guidelines for vendors who set up shop on the Brooklyn Bridge.

New New York City Department of Transportation rules will prohibit vending on pedestrian walkways and bike lanes on city bridges and areas approaching the bridges.

Mayor Eric Adams released the following statement:

"The Brooklyn Bridge is one of New York City's most stunning gems. Tourists and New Yorkers alike deserve to walk across it and enjoy its beauty without being packed together like sardines or risking their safety. That's why we're giving vendors fair warning: As of January 3rd, they won't be allowed to set up shop on pedestrian walkways or bike lanes on our bridges — giving New Yorkers the ability to use those public spaces safely and freely. We're not going to allow disorder to continue in these cherished spaces."

DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez added in part, "These rules will make it safer and easier for pedestrians to enjoy the Brooklyn Bridge and take in the world-renowned view of New York Harbor."

Jessica Walker, president and CEO of the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce, said:

"We absolutely need designated spaces in our city where street vendors can lawfully operate, but it makes no sense to place them on our narrow, crowded bridges. The top priority across our bridge spans is to ensure that pedestrians, cyclists and motorists alike can move safely, quickly and freely to their destination."

The new rules go into effect on Jan. 3.