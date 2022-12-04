Holiday season Open Streets program kicks off Sunday
NEW YORK -- The holiday season Open Streets program kicks off Sunday in Midtown.
Fifth Avenue between 48th and 57th streets will be closed to vehicles from noon until 6 p.m.
READ MORE: Mayor Eric Adams unveils largest holiday season Open Streets program ever
It's the first of three car-free Sundays this month. The other two are set for Dec. 11 and Dec. 18.
