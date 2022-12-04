Watch CBS News
Local News

Holiday season Open Streets program kicks off Sunday

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

New York City unveils largest holiday season Open Streets program ever
New York City unveils largest holiday season Open Streets program ever 02:38

NEW YORK -- The holiday season Open Streets program kicks off Sunday in Midtown.

Fifth Avenue between 48th and 57th streets will be closed to vehicles from noon until 6 p.m.

READ MORE: Mayor Eric Adams unveils largest holiday season Open Streets program ever

It's the first of three car-free Sundays this month. The other two are set for Dec. 11 and Dec. 18.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 3, 2022 / 8:52 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.