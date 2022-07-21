"Stranger Things" star Gaten Matarazzo returns to Broadway in "Dear Evan Hansen"

NEW YORK -- "Stranger Things" star Gaten Matarazzo made his return to Broadway on Tuesday night, joining the company of "Dear Evan Hansen."

Matarazzo took on the role of Jared Kleinman in the Tony Award winning musical.

His "Stranger Things" co-stars Sadie Sink and Maya Hawke were in the audience, surprising Matarazzo after the show.

Things got a bit strange on Broadway tonight! @SadieSink and @mayahawke stopped by for @GatenM123’s first performance and a @Stranger_Things reunion. pic.twitter.com/fs4TMIQfJM — Dear Evan Hansen (@DearEvanHansen) July 20, 2022

A crowd of "Stranger Things" fans greeted them at the stage door.

Matarazzo made his Broadway debut in 2011 in "Priscilla, Queen of the Desert." He also appeared in the 2013 revival of "Godspell" and the 2014 revival of "Les Misérables."

"Dear Evan Hansen" is playing at the Music Box Theatre through Sept. 18.