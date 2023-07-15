Severe weather preparations underway across Tri-State Area as region braces for more storms, possible flooding

First Alert Forecast: Red Alert in effect Sunday for flash flooding

First Alert Forecast: Red Alert in effect Sunday for flash flooding

First Alert Forecast: Red Alert in effect Sunday for flash flooding

NEW YORK -- Preparations are underway across the Tri-State Area as the region braces for more severe weather on Sunday.

Parts of the area could see up to 5 inches of rainfall as heavy rain and storms arrive.

With the ground still saturated from recent storms in many places, a Flood Watch is in place for much of the area.

CBS2

State and local officials have already started preparing and are urging New Yorkers to stay home if possible.

Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted, "My team is closely monitoring [the forecast] & we stand ready to assist our local government partners in the event of additional flash flooding. Please, continue to exercise caution & avoid unnecessary travel."

New York City Emergency Management issued a travel advisory for Sunday. They say New Yorkers should allow for extra travel time and use public transportation, and anyone who has to drive should drive slowly and use major streets or highways when possible.

New Yorkers are reminded that they should not drive on flooded streets or enter flooded subway stations.

Anyone who lives in a basement apartment is encouraged to sign up for Notify NYC to receive localized flash flooding alerts.

In Orange and Rockland counties, Orange and Rockland Utilities says emergency response workers are prepared for possible power outages and damage.

The company says overhead line crews, tree removal experts, customer service operators and other emergency response team members will be deployed early Sunday. Customers can call 1-877-434-4100 to report a downed wire or power outage.

CLICK HERE for the latest forecast and weather alerts.