New York bracing for potential flooding, power outages from Wednesday storm

NEW YORK -- A storm bringing heavy rain and strong winds could lead to flooding and power outages Wednesday, especially on Long Island.

PSEG Long Island says the area could see up to 3 inches of rain, and winds could blow up to 60 mph -- strong enough to topple trees and bring down branches or wires. Crews are carefully monitoring the storm and preparing for potential impacts.

CBS News New York

In the Village of Hempstead, officials asked residents to report clogged drains in an effort to prevent flooding. Officials also say to anchor down outdoor holiday decorations, like inflatables.

A high wind alert also applies to part of New York City and eastern New Jersey. The MTA has implemented a ban on empty tractor-trailers and tandem trucks on its bridges and tunnels from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CBS News New York

"As this significant winter storm approaches, I urge all New Yorkers to be alert and take the necessary precautions to stay safe," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement about the storm, which could bring lake effect snow to areas north and west of the city. "Our state agencies are monitoring conditions and working to ensure resources are in place ready to respond where they are needed most. Please continue to monitor your local forecast and prioritize your safety and that of your loved ones."

Prepare for periods of heavy rain and a windy afternoon. Temperatures will be mild, with highs around 60.

Live radar around Tri-State Area

Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast, live radar and weather alerts.