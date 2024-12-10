Timing out when heavy rain will arrive in NYC area tomorrow. Get the First Alert Weather Day forecast.

First Alert Weather: Rain, heavy at times, wind and temps in the 60s on Wednesday

NEW YORK — Heavy rain and strong winds are expected in the Tri-State Area tomorrow, triggering a First Alert Weather Day.

The latest forecast features slightly stronger wind gusts and more rain east of New York City. Long Island and coastal New Jersey looks to be in line for the strongest potentially damaging wind. We could be experiencing downed trees and power lines.

Rainfall could exceed 4 inches if enough storms train through. We do need the rain to help quench our rainfall deficit, but not all at once. Flooding is possible across the area, but the best bet is over Long Island.

CBS News New York

Storm timeline for New York, New Jersey

Tuesday night - 3 a.m. Wednesday: Clouds, showers and a few isolated downpours possible. Winds not much of an issue just yet.

3 a.m. - 9 a.m. Wednesday: Rain becomes widespread across the region. Isolated bouts of heavy rain possible. Winds gusting: 30-35 mph. Mild temperatures.

9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Wednesday: Waves of heavier rain arrive. First potential squall line forms south of New York City. Possible embedded thunderstorms on the table, and the rapid downpours could trigger some potential flooding. Urban areas and those with poor drainage will be affected. Winds: 35-45 mph. High temp: 62 in New York City.

CBS News New York

1 p.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesday: The worst of it. A nearly vertically stacked line of storms passes across the Tri-State. Waves of downpours, flooding likely, wind damage possible. The winds really kick in during this time. The squall line is thin but dangerous. Wind gusts: 50-60 mph, especially along the New Jersey coastline and Long island. Rainfall: 1 - 1.5 inches by this time.

CBS News New York

7 p.m. Wednesday - 3 a.m. Thursday: The line races across Long Island hammering to the east end before heading to sea. Rainfall continues to fall across much of the area, and now with the front behind us, temperatures start their drop. We could see some snow well north and west by this time, with minor snow accumulations possible, and the winds shift west and lower. We're still talking gusts over 35 mph which will drive the feels-like temperature down into the 20s to start Thursday. Wind: 25-40 mph. Rainfall: 2-3, 4+ inches possible.