NYPD recovers possibly stolen Lamborghini Urus near Queens Center Mall; 2 being questioned
NEW YORK - NYPD officers detained two people after a report alleging a stolen Lamborghini.
Police followed the Lamborghini Urus to the area of the Queens Center Mall.
Aerial footage from the scene showed officers detaining two men around 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Chopper 2 was over the scene. Check out the footage in the video above.
This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information.
