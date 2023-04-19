Watch CBS News
NYPD recovers possibly stolen Lamborghini Urus near Queens Center Mall; 2 being questioned

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Mayor Adams wants to put an end to social media car theft challenges
Mayor Adams wants to put an end to social media car theft challenges 02:36

NEW YORK - NYPD officers detained two people after a report alleging a stolen Lamborghini. 

Police followed the Lamborghini Urus to the area of the Queens Center Mall. 

Aerial footage from the scene showed officers detaining two men around 10 a.m. Wednesday. 

Chopper 2 was over the scene. Check out the footage in the video above. 

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information. 

First published on April 19, 2023 / 10:30 AM

