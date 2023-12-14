Stephen Dolan sentenced to less than maximum for drunk driving crash that killed 16-year-old CJ Hackett in Yonkers

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- The pain of losing a child was front and center in a White Plains courtroom on Thursday when the family of 16-year-old CJ Hackett spoke out at the sentencing of the drunk driver who killed him.

Stephen Dolan, 47, said he felt ashamed. And it showed as he hung his head while listening to Hackett's aunt.

"It is a pain that will never go away," said Michele Kern. "We hope every time you close your eyes, that day haunts you, and the guilt of leaving a young, good boy to die weighs on you."

In Aug. 2022, Hackett was riding his electric scooter on McLean Avenue in Yonkers. Dolan, a Yonkers city worker, had consumed 17 drinks over the course of the night before he struck and killed Hackett and fled the scene around midnight.

"When CJ's face and head slammed into your windshield, I'm pretty sure you knew exactly what you had just done," said Kern.

16-year-old CJ Hackett CBS New York

Judge James McCarty gave Dolan less than the maximum in part because Dolan spared the family a trial, pleading guilty to all charges, including manslaughter.

"You were given a plea deal of one and a half to four and a half years. We were given a life sentence without CJ. Our holidays, birthdays, family gatherings will never be the same," said Kern.

Dolan, who raised three children as a sole custodial parent, spoke briefly.

"I deserve prison time for my actions and I will spend my days and nights thinking about the suffering I have caused," he said. "I will spend the rest of my life trying to make amends. I am sorry."

Many of Hackett's friends from Archbishop Stepinac High School attended the sentencing.

"Remember him every day. We have prayers about him. He's always in our prayers," said Ryan Harvui.

Hackett's family said they take comfort knowing his death made a difference in the lives of others. Several of his organs were donated.