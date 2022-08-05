Yonkers Public Works employee Stephen Dolan arrested in deadly hit-and-run of 16-year-old CJ Hackett

YONKERS, N.Y. -- A Yonkers man is facing charges for a hit-and-run that killed a 16-year-old boy.

Police said 46-year-old Stephen Dolan was arrested Thursday and charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death.

Dolan is accused of hitting 16-year-old CJ Hackett just after midnight Wednesday on McClean Avenue. Hackett, a rising junior at Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, was riding an electric scooter when he was struck.

CBS2's Tony Aiello spoke with heartbroken members of the Hackett's close-knit community.

"He's 16, he's friends with everyone, the older kids, the younger kids. He has a little brother at home. Can't even imagine how he feels," classmate Matt Hanley Jr. said.

"Quick to smile, always looking to laugh," teacher Matt Hanley Sr. added.

Dolan is Yonkers Department of Public Works employee. Investigators believe he drank alcohol before the crash and was under the influence.

"Our hearts go out to Christopher Hackett's family and to his friends. This young man's life was tragically and senselessly cut short," Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said in a statement. "As for the accused driver, who is a City employee, the Police Department is conducting a full and fair investigation so that the District Attorney can hold him fully accountable under the law."