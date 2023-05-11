Watch CBS News
Journalist arrested while covering Jordan Neely death protest asks NYPD to drop charges

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A journalist arrested while covering a protest over the death of Jordan Neely is asking for charges against her to be dropped. 

Stephanie Keith, an independent photographer, said she was taking pictures of the demonstrations on Monday night when NYPD officers took her into custody. 

Police said Keith interfered with three ongoing arrests. Officers cited her with disorderly conduct and refusal to disperse. 

Keith and her attorney said she was just doing her job. 

"I clearly had my press pass on me at the time, as well as my two cameras," said Keith.

"The message being sent to all of the NYPD police officers and residents of New York City is that the Constitution does not matter and that freedom of the press does not matter," said Wylie Stecklow, Keith's attorney. 

Keith could face a $500 fine and up to 10 days in jail. The Civilian Complaint Review Board is investigating her arrest. 

