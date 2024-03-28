Man accused in machete attack on Staten Island facing multiple charges

NEW YORK -- A man who was shot after allegedly attacking another man with a machete on Staten Island on Wednesday is facing multiple charges.

Police sources say a road rage incident led to a 45-year-old man attacking a 50-year-old man with a machete on Vineland Avenue in Arden Heights around 9:30 a.m.

The 50-year-old man allegedly shot the 45-year-old in the chest. The 50-year-old was taken into custody for questioning, and police said Thursday he will not face any charges. Sources say he's a former NYPD officer.

The man who is accused of pulling out a machete has been charged with assault and menacing. Police say he's still in the hospital in critical condition.