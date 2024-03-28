Watch CBS News
Local News

Man accused in machete attack on Staten Island facing multiple charges

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Staten Island shooting victim charged with assault; gunman won't face charges
Staten Island shooting victim charged with assault; gunman won't face charges 00:27

NEW YORK -- A man who was shot after allegedly attacking another man with a machete on Staten Island on Wednesday is facing multiple charges.

Police sources say a road rage incident led to a 45-year-old man attacking a 50-year-old man with a machete on Vineland Avenue in Arden Heights around 9:30 a.m.

The 50-year-old man allegedly shot the 45-year-old in the chest. The 50-year-old was taken into custody for questioning, and police said Thursday he will not face any charges. Sources say he's a former NYPD officer.

The man who is accused of pulling out a machete has been charged with assault and menacing. Police say he's still in the hospital in critical condition.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 28, 2024 / 8:30 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.