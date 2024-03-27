Man with machete shot during argument on Staten Island, police say

NEW YORK - Police say a man shot another man who threatened him with a machete Wednesday morning on Staten Island.

Officers responded to 911 calls for shots fired shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Vineland Avenue near Grantwood Avenue.

Police said two men were arguing when a 45-year-old pulled out a machete and threatened a 50-year-old. The older man then shot the younger man in the chest.

It's unclear what led up to their argument.

The man with the machete was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, and police said the gunman remained on the scene for questioning. So far, no charges have been filed.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.