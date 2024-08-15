Staten Island heads to 2024 Little League World Series today. Here's the schedule and how to watch.

NEW YORK -- Staten Island's South Shore Little League team plays its first game of the 2024 Little League World Series on Thursday.

Staten Island takes on the Paseo Verde Little League team from Henderson, Nevada in the Metro Region vs. Mountain Region matchup. The game starts at 3 p.m. in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Staten Island's schedule for Little League World Series

The 2024 Little League World Series kicked off at 1 p.m. Wednesday, featuring 20 teams from 10 U.S. regions and 10 international regions.

If Staten Island wins their first game Thursday, their next game would be Monday, August 19. If they lose, they would drop down to the elimination side of the bracket and play again on Saturday, August 17.

If they make it all the way to the finals, the championship game will be held on August, 25.

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Caribbean vs. Mexico, 1 p.m.

New England vs. West, 3 p.m.

Asia-Pacific vs. Canada, 5 p.m.

Southeast vs. Midwest, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 15

Japan vs. Puerto Rico, 1 p.m.

Metro vs. Mountain, 3 p.m.

Cuba vs. Europe-Africa, 5 p.m.

Southwest vs. Mid-Atlantic, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 16

Winner of Game 1 vs. Latin America, 1 p.m.

Winner of Game 2 vs. Great Lakes, 3 p.m.

Winner of Game 3 vs. Australia, 5 p.m.

Winner of Game 4 vs. Northwest, 7 p.m.

See the full tournament schedule here, along with the bracket and live scores.

How to watch Staten Island in Little League World Series

If you're watching in person, admission is free at both the Howard J. Lamade Stadium and the Volunteer Stadium. Seating is first-come, first-served with no ticket required, except for one section behind home plate.

On championship weekend, tickets will be required, but are typically reserved for league volunteers and special guests. However, the hill terrace over the outfield will have seating available.

If you want to cheer on Staten Island here at home, Borough President Vito Fossella is hosting a free watch party starting at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Fast Break basketball facility on Richmond Valley Road in Tottenville.

The Little League World Series broadcasts games on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC.

Staten Island full of pride for South Shore Little League team

This is the South Shore Little League team's fourth appearance in the Little League World Series.

Staten Island improved to 17-2 this summer and beat the Morristown Little League team 5-0 to advance to the tournament.

"It's a homerun for South Shore Little League! They're on their way to the Little League World Series, and we're all rooting for you," Mayor Eric Adams wrote on X when they won.

"Continue to make more great memories, and to make Staten Island proud. We are all with you," the borough president wrote on Facebook.