Staten Island team heading to Little League World Series. Here's where you can join a watch party.

NEW YORK – A Staten Island Little League team is heading to the World Series.

The South Shore Little League handed the Morristown Little League, from New Jersey, their first loss of the summer in Friday's Metro Region championship game, beating them 5-0. Peter Giaccio's two-run triple in the sixth capped off a week where he drove in nine runs in four games.

Staten Island improved to 17-2 this summer.

This is the South Shore Little League's fourth appearance in the Little League World Series.

In a post on Facebook, Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella said in part, "Continue to make more great memories, and to make Staten Island proud. We are all with you."

"It's a homerun for South Shore Little League! They're on their way to the Little League World Series, and we're all rooting for you," Mayor Eric Adams wrote on X.

Staten Island Little League team takes on team from Nevada in World Series

The South Shore Little League will face the Paseo Verde Little League, from Nevada on Thursday, Aug. 15 at 3 p.m.

Here at home, a watch party will be held at the Fast Break basketball facility on Richmond Valley Road in Tottenville. Admission is free, and food will be provided. Doors open at 2 p.m.

The South Shore Little League isn't the only team from New York heading to Williamsport, Pennsylvania this month. The Yankees will play the Detroit Tigers at Historic Bowman Field for the MLB Little League Classic on Sunday, Aug. 18.