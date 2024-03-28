Watch CBS News
Local News

2 of 4 suspects in violent Staten Island home invasion arrested

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

2 men arrested in violent home invasion robbery on Staten Island
2 men arrested in violent home invasion robbery on Staten Island 00:27

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says two men are under arrest for a violent home invasion robbery on Staten Island.

It happened on Dec. 18, 2023 at a home in Manor Heights.

Surveillance video shows four suspects kicking in the home's front door just before 1 a.m. Police say three of the suspects had firearms.

A mother, a live-in nanny and two children, ages 4 and 5, were inside the home at the time.

Family members said the suspects demanded cash, jewelry and the contents of a safe, but the victims said they didn't have a safe.

Police say the suspects both hit the 33-year-old mother and the 5-year-old girl in the face with their guns.

The suspects ended up taking a cellphone before fleeing.

The mother suffered cuts and bruises and had to receive stitches. The 5-year-old girl suffered bruises.

Police say two suspects, 28-year-old Michael Conley and 28-year-old Elliot Knight, were arrested Wednesday morning. Both have been charged with burglary.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 28, 2024 / 9:13 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.