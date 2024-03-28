2 of 4 suspects in violent Staten Island home invasion arrested

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says two men are under arrest for a violent home invasion robbery on Staten Island.

It happened on Dec. 18, 2023 at a home in Manor Heights.

Surveillance video shows four suspects kicking in the home's front door just before 1 a.m. Police say three of the suspects had firearms.

A mother, a live-in nanny and two children, ages 4 and 5, were inside the home at the time.

Family members said the suspects demanded cash, jewelry and the contents of a safe, but the victims said they didn't have a safe.

Police say the suspects both hit the 33-year-old mother and the 5-year-old girl in the face with their guns.

The suspects ended up taking a cellphone before fleeing.

The mother suffered cuts and bruises and had to receive stitches. The 5-year-old girl suffered bruises.

Police say two suspects, 28-year-old Michael Conley and 28-year-old Elliot Knight, were arrested Wednesday morning. Both have been charged with burglary.