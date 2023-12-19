Violent Staten Island home invasion caught on video

NEW YORK - A violent home invasion robbery was caught on camera.

Shortly after midnight Monday, four people approached a residence in the New Springville neighborhood of Staten Island. They kicked in the front door and entered.

Four people were home at the time, including two adults and two children.

The invaders displayed firearms and demanded money and jewelry. At one point, they struck a 5-year-old girl and a 33-year-old woman with their guins.

They ended up taking just a cell phone, and fleeing.

Police are searching for the suspects.

The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.