State assemblywoman wants answers from Metro-North on October retaining wall collapse on Hudson Line

Lawmaker wants answers from Metro-North on October retaining wall collapse on Hudson Line
NEW YORK -- A state lawmaker wants answers from Metro-North after an October retaining wall collapse and landslide in Westchester County.

It happened behind a $3 million mansion, sending tons of dirt and rock onto the Hudson Line tracks in Scarborough, impacting service for weeks.

CBS New York obtained inspection reports for that wall which show inspectors did not walk the property or take a close look at the wall in the years before the collapse. They said the wall was "inaccessible," even though land records show much of it was on railroad property.

"We have to be really scrupulous at this point about all these retaining walls, and make sure they can withstand the new demands that climate change is putting on them," said state Assemblywoman Maryjane Shimsky, who represents Westchester.

CBS New York asked Metro-North many questions about the inspection reports, including whether inspectors sought access to the property from the homeowner, and whether the inspection program needs to be improved.

The railroad has yet to respond.

CBS New York will have more on this story on the News at 11 p.m.  

