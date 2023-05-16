State announces enhanced shark monitoring for beaches on Long Island

JONES BEACH, N.Y. -- Long Island state beaches are getting enhanced shark monitoring.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced state parks will double their supply of drones and train a whole new team of drone operators.

Officials call it a needed response to the new normal.

Beach season hasn't arrived yet, but concern about sharks has, following two disturbing encounters across the nation last week. A kayaker off of Hawaii had a harrowing encounter and a 13-year-old girl bravely fended off a shark in Fort Pierce, Florida.

This after last summer brought record shark sightings and eight bites off of Long Island.

"It's like scary to know there are sharks," one person said.

"I'd be very leery," another said.

Hochul announced measures to protect beachgoers from sharks. The state will:

Add to its supply of patrolling WaveRunners

More than double its beach drone numbers to 18

Increase trained operators to 33

Create wider buffer zones between swimming and surf fishing areas

Enact new shark sighting protocols to share information along the shore

"With the amount of shark sightings and actual shark bites that we have seen, we have no choice. That could be our new normal. We have to assure the public when they come down to state parks beaches they will be safe," said George Gorman, Long Island regional director for New York State Parks.

In the town of Hempstead, with a record 35 sightings last summer and its own army of drones and lifeguards, Supervisor Don Clavin said he welcomes the added eyes in the sky.

"We have had more sightings in the last two years than you've probably had in maybe 20-30 years along the South Shore waters, and it's a combination of our waterways are cleaner, and that's a benefit. That brings in more feeder fish and with the feeder fish come a different species. That's the sharks," Clavin said.

Swimmers say awareness is key.

"It's their home. I think, obviously, bites and attacks are very dangerous and I don't think extra security can hurt at all," said Sofia Gamboa of Hicksvlle.

"When you see an increased patrol, it's increased awareness for everyone that they should be careful and looking out for sharks," another person said.

Swimmers are also reminded to do their part by avoiding areas with seals and schools of fish, and by not swimming at dusk and dawn.

No one was seriously injured in any of the eight bite incidents last summer off of Long Island.