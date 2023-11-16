New York politicians join striking Starbucks workers amid "red cup rebellion"

NEW YORK - Thousands of Starbucks employees were off the job and on picket lines Thursday.

It was organized to take place on the company's popular "red cup day."

Demonstrations on the day Starbucks gives away free reusable cups were called the "red cup rebellion."

Certified barista trainer Edwin Palmasolis was demonstrating outside in Midtown, instead of working indoors.

"We want to strike on this day because we know we're getting a lot of customers gonna get coffee, so we thought it would be a great day to make sure everyone is involved and we get a lot of support," Palmasolis said.

Riley Fell, with the union Starbucks Workers United, delivered paperwork demanding better wages and schedules to managers. The petition was left on the counter, and Fell re-joined the group outside.

The union's first successful vote was in Buffalo in late 2021, after which 368 stores joined. But there are still no contracts for the estimated 9,000 union members.

The Starbucks workers and union leaders gathered outside the store alleged corporate stalling and retaliation.

"Regarding tips and benefits, there is definitely retaliation. The union stores are not allowed card tipping," Fell said.

Starbucks denied the claims of retaliation and recently announced 3% raises and other benefit changes for workers starting next year.

"We remain committed to working with all partners," a company spokesperson said, adding the company is "ready to progress in-person negotiations with the unions certified to represent partners."

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams attended the rally.

"No one wants to be out here right now. They want to be working," Williams said. "It's not something that we want to break the company, but you want to share in the money and the gains that are happening."

New York State senator Jessica Ramos was also in attendance.

"Workers need to organize," Ramos said.

It was the second year in a row these scenes played out in front of Starbucks on red cup giveaway day.