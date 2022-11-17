Starbucks workers in New York and New Jersey strike on Red Cup Day

MONTCLAIR, N.J. -- Thursday was supposed to be a big day for Starbucks. It was the coffee giant's annual Red Cup Day, but many employees went to the picket line instead of going to work.

A rebellion is brewing at Starbucks in Montclair, New Jersey, part of a national strike, CBS2's Nick Caloway reported.

"This is trying to put the pressure on Starbucks," said James Cruz with the Starbucks Workers Union.

Members of the union went on strike outside more than 100 stores across the country. They called it the "Red Cup Rebellion."

Employees said they're forced to work in constantly understaffed stores.

"We tend to have a lot of burnout because of the lack of staffing, and management generally doesn't care," said Cruz.

Workers said it's not just about staffing. They're demanding Starbucks come to the bargaining table in good faith to hammer out new union contracts.

Union members say the company refuses to do so, but Starbucks disputes that. A spokesperson told CBS2 the company respects the rights of workers to lawfully protest.

"We have been willing and to continue to urge the union to meet us at the bargaining table to move the process forward in good faith," the spokesperson said in a statement.

A Starbucks in Astoria, Queens was closed as a result of the strike. A store in Times Square also closed on what's usually a very busy day. On Red Cup Day, Starbucks hands out limited-edition reusable holiday cups.

"Starbucks is withholding the bargaining from all Starbucks across the country and not letting them go to contract and withholding our union rights, and today we fight back," said Aaron Cirillo, a worker at the Times Square Starbucks.

Back in Montclair, union workers had plenty of support from the community as they handed out free Dunkin' coffee to Starbucks customers who didn't cross the picket line.

More than 250 Starbucks stores have voted to unionize since last year. The company runs around 9,000 locations in the U.S.