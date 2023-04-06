Stamford signs sister city agreement with Kramatorsk, Ukraine

City of Newark admits to falling to Sister City scam

STAMFORD, Conn. -- Stamford's bond with Ukraine is only growing stronger.

Thursday, Mayor Caroline Simmons put her signature on a sister city agreement with Kramatorsk, Ukraine, while a similar ceremony was held 5,000 miles away.

Stamford is home to hundreds of people who trace their roots to Ukraine and, according to city officials, Ukrainian is the fifth most-commonly spoken language.

"This is one symbolic action we can take to show our solidarity," said Simmons.

Stamford is home to Ukrainian shops, churches and a heritage museum. Like Kramatorsk, it's a regional business and transportation center.

The Russian federation has bombed Kramatorsk repeatedly since the war started 14 months ago.

"The people of Kramatorsk are warm and friendly and until last year they lived in a peaceful and quiet city. They did not see themselves living in a place of mortal danger. That illusion of safety has been shattered," said Brian Mayer, who co-founded Ukraine Aid International.

Saturday will mark one year since the Russians bombed the Kramatorsk train station.

"Knowing that they would kill innocent civilians, children, women, noncombatants," said U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

Symbolically, Stamford held the sister city ceremony at its train station.

Ukraine Aid International is raising money for Kramatorsk, specifically to buy an MRI machine. Currently, the only one in the region is in a town controlled by Russian forces.